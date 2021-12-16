Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.28. 13,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 540,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.