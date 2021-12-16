PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $223,550.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.