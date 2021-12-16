Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.34

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.22 or 0.08219880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.15 or 0.99827261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.