PennantPark Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

