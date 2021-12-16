Performa Ltd US LLC Invests $2.41 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,321. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.