Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.47. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 59,647 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

