Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.