Phantasma Energy Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $139,554.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,886,040 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

