Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

