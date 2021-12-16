Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $509,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $132.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,718 shares of company stock worth $91,548,109. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

