Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $426,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.