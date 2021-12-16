Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $611.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.18 and its 200 day moving average is $641.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

