Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTK. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,367,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,004,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

