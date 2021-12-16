PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens Purchases 40,803 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PHX stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

