PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser Acquires 23,610 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,293. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

