Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,410. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

