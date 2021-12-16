Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 27.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $195.65. 26,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314,855. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

