Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

