Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.51. 6,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

