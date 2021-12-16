Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

