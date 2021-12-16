Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SBT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,755,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

