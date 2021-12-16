Piper Sandler Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

