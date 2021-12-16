Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.