Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.71. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 582,877 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXLW. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $7,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $4,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

