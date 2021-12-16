PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
