PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PLDT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

