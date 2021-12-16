Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.26. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

