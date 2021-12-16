Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PCFT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 174 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,034,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.41).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

