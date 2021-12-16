Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 15,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 998,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -10.93.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,158 shares of company stock worth $5,109,069 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $141,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.