Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.92

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.89. Prada shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 395 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDSY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.