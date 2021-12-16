Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 45% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $11,056.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,862,496 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

