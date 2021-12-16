Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,483 Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

