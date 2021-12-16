Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

