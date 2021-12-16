Private Advisor Group LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

