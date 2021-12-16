Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 54,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $176.89 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 148.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

