Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,090 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18.

