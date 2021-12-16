Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 114.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

