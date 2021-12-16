PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up to $43.41

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.41, but opened at $45.85. PROG shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 2,870 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PROG by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

