Progressive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 35,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,685% compared to the average daily volume of 1,259 call options.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.02. 4,065,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,547. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

