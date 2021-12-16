ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 6.6%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.99 and last traded at $50.13. 4,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.