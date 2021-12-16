ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87. 446,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,983,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.