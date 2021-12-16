Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,964 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($25.95) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.75) to GBX 1,733 ($22.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,727.40 ($22.83).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

