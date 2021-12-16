Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 2,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.