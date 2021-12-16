PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY remained flat at $$4.37 during trading on Thursday. 2,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

