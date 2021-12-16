Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in November

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS PHOJY remained flat at $$20.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

