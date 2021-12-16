Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($115.17) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.41 ($129.67).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €104.55 ($117.47) on Thursday. Puma has a one year low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 47.91.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

