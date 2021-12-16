Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.56

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.56 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 53,206 shares changing hands.

PUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.37.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

