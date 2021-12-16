PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,196.40 and $2.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.60 or 0.99621295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00975175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

