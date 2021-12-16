Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $9.97 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $9.97 or 0.00020756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $150.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.40 or 0.08325191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.61 or 0.99955914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

