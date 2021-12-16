Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lockheed Martin Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.04 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.