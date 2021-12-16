Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVLU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

